Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $368.26 Million

Brokerages expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to post sales of $368.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $393.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $359.60 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $357.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.07 and a 200 day moving average of $126.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 44.38%.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

