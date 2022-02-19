CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Bought by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 6,387.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 6.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 4.9% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CONE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $89.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 990.48%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

