Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Lowered to $53.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

Shares of CYTK opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,064,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,332 shares of company stock worth $2,627,713. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

