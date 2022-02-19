Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

DAR traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.53. 851,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,000. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

