Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 242.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,450 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,221 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104,341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

