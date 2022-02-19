David A. Pierce Sells 1,956 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $85,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.13 and a one year high of $46.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 37,176 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 974,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,682,000 after acquiring an additional 565,427 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

