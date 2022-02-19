DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut DCC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of DCCPF opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. DCC has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $87.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average is $82.98.

DCC Company Profile

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

