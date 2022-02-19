Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly Sells 1,368 Shares

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $12,380.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $8.01 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $469.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.17% and a negative net margin of 306.78%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $20,019,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 33,186 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,195,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,595,000 after buying an additional 139,641 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jonestrading restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

