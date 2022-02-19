DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $431,122.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,611,497 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

