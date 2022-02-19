DEJAVE (DJV) Trading 21% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 53.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One DEJAVE coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.07 or 0.00099989 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded up 21% against the US dollar. DEJAVE has a total market capitalization of $105,596.67 and approximately $2.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.63 or 0.06865498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,017.99 or 0.99847664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00049784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00051226 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003193 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

