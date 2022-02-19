Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Sells 6,708 Shares

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $294,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $296,091.12.

On Monday, February 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $284,620.44.

On Friday, February 11th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $291,194.28.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $294,011.64.

On Monday, February 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $290,188.08.

On Friday, February 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $290,389.32.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $288,645.24.

On Monday, January 31st, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $294,816.60.

On Friday, January 28th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $295,688.64.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $295,688.64.

DK opened at $17.75 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DK. Raymond James reduced their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Delek US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Delek US by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Delek US by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

