DeltaChain Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.93 or 0.00274932 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005555 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000808 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.43 or 0.01264066 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars.

