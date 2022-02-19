Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases South32 (LON:S32) Price Target to GBX 235

South32 (LON:S32) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 235 ($3.18) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on S32. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.98) target price on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.37) target price on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get South32 alerts:

Shares of S32 stock opened at GBX 241 ($3.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 217.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 192.60. The stock has a market cap of £11.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.33. South32 has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 245.50 ($3.32).

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.