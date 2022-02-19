Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Target Price to $53.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.74. BorgWarner has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,891,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,837,000 after acquiring an additional 365,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 219,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 33,809 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,086.7% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 108,665 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 8.7% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 173,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 72.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after buying an additional 254,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

