Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.19.

NYSE DVN opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

