Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

