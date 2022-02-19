Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $55.70 and last traded at $53.85, with a volume of 20728282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.42.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,178,743,000 after purchasing an additional 460,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,965,000 after acquiring an additional 595,212 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.55%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

