Dimecoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $73.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $73.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00129023 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 69.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

