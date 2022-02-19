Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,292,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,114 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vonage were worth $69,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vonage during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vonage during the third quarter valued at $81,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Vonage during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Vonage during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Vonage during the third quarter valued at $176,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VG. Northland Securities cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $26,915,474.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $21,831,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,627,109 shares of company stock valued at $75,057,376. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.14 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -287.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

