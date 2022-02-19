Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,729,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $69,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,701,000 after acquiring an additional 416,378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,704,000 after acquiring an additional 214,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NUS opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.