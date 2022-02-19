Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $72,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,623.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,022 shares of company stock worth $27,521,537. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $457.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 90.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.07. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.51 and a 1 year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

