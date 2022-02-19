Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $71.81 Million Stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,745,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of HomeStreet worth $71,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.48.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

