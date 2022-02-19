Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,814,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $73,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 637.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.40%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.63%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

