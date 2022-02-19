Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the January 15th total of 790,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $89.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Diodes has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Diodes will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $446,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $2,735,384.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,454 shares of company stock worth $4,357,399 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 1,169.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

