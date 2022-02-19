Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $123.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $89.83 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

