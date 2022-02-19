DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to post $4.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.59 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $4.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $18.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $17.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DISH Network.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,268,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,417,000 after purchasing an additional 286,601 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,557,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,446,000 after purchasing an additional 71,510 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,270,000 after purchasing an additional 527,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,862,000 after purchasing an additional 68,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,617,000 after purchasing an additional 437,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.
DISH Network Company Profile
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
