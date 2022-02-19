Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.15. 3,557,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.68.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.78.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of D. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

