DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Cut to $170.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $180.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DASH. Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

NYSE DASH opened at $96.21 on Thursday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $91.96 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of -69.22 and a beta of -0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.62.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $11,178,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $12,344,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,438 shares of company stock worth $90,412,582. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth $56,536,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 353.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,310,000 after purchasing an additional 233,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

