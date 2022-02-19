DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $8.80. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 1,661 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1328 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

DRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 310,748 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 38,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

