Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$19.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.72.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$16.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 6.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.53. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$12.73 and a 52 week high of C$17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

