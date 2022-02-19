Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$19.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.72.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$16.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 6.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.53. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$12.73 and a 52 week high of C$17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.