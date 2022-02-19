Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

DRVN stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 558,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 720.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Driven Brands by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Driven Brands by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Driven Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Driven Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

