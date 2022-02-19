Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.21% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.
DRVN stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 558,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 720.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Driven Brands by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Driven Brands by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Driven Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Driven Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
Driven Brands Company Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
