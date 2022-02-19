Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-$1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77-$2.315 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.130-$1.200 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Barclays downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

DNB stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -107.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.09 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. acquired 21,825,816 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 77,045 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 88,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 36,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 40,633 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

