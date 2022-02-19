Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa Sells 1,059 Shares

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $106,217.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 700 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $71,400.00.

Duolingo stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.64. Duolingo Inc has a twelve month low of $78.05 and a twelve month high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. 34.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUOL. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

