Dvision Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.33 Million (DVI)

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. Dvision Network has a market capitalization of $190.42 million and $1.33 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dvision Network has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001561 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00038129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00106382 BTC.

Dvision Network Coin Profile

Dvision Network (DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,296,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

