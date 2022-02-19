Dynamic (DYN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $70.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $1.56 million and $70.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,836.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,710.05 or 0.06803012 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.02 or 0.00286222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.11 or 0.00775959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00070891 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.99 or 0.00399107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.65 or 0.00217519 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

