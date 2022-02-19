Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $3.72 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $134.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.