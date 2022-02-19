Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 13,362 MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $969.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.80. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $6.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40.

MNKD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

