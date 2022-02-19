Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 298.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,034,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.70% of Dynavax Technologies worth $39,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,077 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after purchasing an additional 875,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,986,000 after purchasing an additional 463,533 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,295,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,224 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVAX opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

