Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $596.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.63 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

