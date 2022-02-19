easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.83) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($11.03) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.39) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.83) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.15) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 734.50 ($9.94).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 674.40 ($9.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.82). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 610.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 660.19. The company has a market cap of £5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24.

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.86) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($24,087.65). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,560 shares of company stock worth $1,810,184.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.