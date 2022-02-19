Eaton Vance Management Buys 5,340 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $19,680,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 73.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $148.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.55 and a 200-day moving average of $179.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.52. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $143.25 and a one year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

