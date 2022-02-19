Eaton Vance Management Buys 617 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.36.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $473.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.26 and a 52-week high of $527.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $497.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.