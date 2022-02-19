Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,265 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at about $1,185,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.45.

BUD opened at $63.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

