Eaton Vance Management Increases Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STL. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,301,000 after buying an additional 42,410 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,832,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,389,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,994. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STL opened at $26.29 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $30.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 38.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

