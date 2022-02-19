Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $55.18

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 55.18 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.72). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.75), with a volume of 79,830 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 55.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.70 million and a P/E ratio of -13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.47.

About Ebiquity (LON:EBQ)

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. The Media segment helps advertisers to monitor and evaluate their agencies media buying performance; advises clients on management and selection of media agencies, setting media buying objectives, and the organization of media functions; and supports brand owners to ensure that agencies deliver services as contractually agreed.

