Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) Shares Down 7.2%

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE)’s stock price were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 38,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 87,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 17.44, a current ratio of 17.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

