Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.22.

ECVT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $47,651,689.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CCMP Capital GP LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $476,830,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at about $68,543,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,807,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at about $44,839,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at about $33,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

ECVT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. 326,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,477. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.86. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.