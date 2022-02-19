Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.44

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.44 and last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 46076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.61.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $32,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

