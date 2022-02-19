Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,379 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 48,036 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,407,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 289,703 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,395,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 974.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 35,953 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,295. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EA opened at $129.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.66 and a 200-day moving average of $135.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $148.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

