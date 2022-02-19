Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $67,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $124,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $120,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESRT stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -136.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on ESRT. KeyCorp downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

